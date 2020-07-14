Reopening of schools in three districts in Sarawak postponed to Aug 3: Uggah

KUCHING: The reopening of schools in the districts of Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed to Aug 3.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the postponement involved the Remove classes, Form One to Form Four and Form Six for secondary schools, and Year Five and Year Six students in primary schools, as well as other primary students who are scheduled to return to school on July 22.

“The schools that have been identified are 138 schools, comprising 87 schools in Kuching, 48 schools in Padawan and three schools in Samarahan, while for preschools, Form Five and Form Six Upper classes, the school session will continue as usual,“ he told a media conference on Covid-19, here today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister I, said the decision was made based on the advice of the Sarawak Health Department, the State National Security Council and with the consent of all parties involved, including the Education Ministry and the State Education Department.

“The decision is made following the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Kuching. For schools in green areas outside Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts, they will re-open as scheduled on July 15 (tomorrow),” he added.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the operation of childcare centres and kindergartens would resume as normal in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

For social events, involving public gatherings, he said, the number of person allowed to attend is only 250 in the Kuching district, while in other districts with green status, the number would depend on the capacity of the premises with compliance to the SOP. - Bernama