Requirement for NGOs to register with JKM important: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government requirement for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or individuals out to help the people during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to register with the Welfare Department (JKM) is in the interest of safety of all parties involved.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it is also to facilitate the Health Ministry to do contact tracing if there is Covid-19 infection among contributors of aid and/or recipients.

“We are not trying to block anyone from helping, it is for their own safety because they deliver aid and meet the recipients. We do not know who has health problems along the line.

“Are there any positive Covid-19 cases among the senders or receivers? If registered, we can do tracing if there is infection among them,” he said at his daily briefing on the MCO, here today.

Meanwhile, he said cleaning workers in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) need not wear biohazard suits (PPE).

He said this was because they had no direct contact with the residents who are under the EMCO.

“For example, Simpang Renggam where the EMCO is enforced, the residents there are not allowed to come out of their homes, thus the cleaning workers do not have any contact with them,“ he said.

He said wearing gloves and face masks sufficed for cleaning workers in EMCO zones.

However, he said PPE is a must for them if they enter a home in an EMCO zone to do cleaning work if it is suspected there are occupants who have symptoms or are positive for Covid-19. - Bernama