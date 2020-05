PUTRAJAYA: Restaurant operators found to be in violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN) could face a maximum fine of RM1,000 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the SOP was issued as a clear guideline for operators to adhere to during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The flexibility is given to restaurants to operate. So we hope they comply with the SOP.

“If the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducts patrols and finds that some restaurant operators are in violation of the SOP, we will either issue a warning or take action under Act 342,“ he said during the daily Covid-19 press conference here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham was asked to comment on reports of some restaurant operators who did not restrict the number of patrons visiting their premises, besides ignoring social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, on the placement of Covid-19 positive illegal immigrants, Dr Noor Hisham said all 26 of them would be transferred from the Sungai Buloh Hospital (HSB) to the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) for treatment.

He said the decision was made following an attempt by a Bangladeshi man to escape from HSB while receiving treatment at the hospital this morning.

“So now we have made a decision because of the security reason. The 26 positive Covid-19 cases will be transferred back to MAEPS because MAEPS already has the security system. Only local and legal foreign workers will be placed in HSB (for treatment),” he said.

Noor Hisham added that the ministry was currently cooperating with the police and the Immigration Department to investigate how the illegal immigrant managed to slip out of the hospital’s ward. - Bernama