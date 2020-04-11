Rise in number of Covid-19 cases in EMCO areas: Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), recorded an increase of seven cases today.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the increase made the cumulative total in the EMCO area rise to 183 cases.

“Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid also recorded an increase of seven cases, contributing to the total of 145 positive cases thus far, other localities remained the same.

“The breakdown according to sub-districts sees Ulu Benut recording 160 cases, Kluang 18, Machap four and Nyiur one,” he told a daily news briefing on Covid-19 today.

Hulu Langat recorded a total of 387 positive cases as of today compared with yesterday’s 376.

He said the number of cases in Kampung Sungai Lui remained at 92, while 14 new cases were recorded outside the area.

Meanwhile, in Menara Plaza City One, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Kuala Lumpur, a total of 2,054 people had undergone screening and the total number of positive cases remained at 30.

“In Malayan Mansion, 783 people have been tested so far and the number of positive cases remained at four, the same as yesterday.

“In Selangor Mansion, a total of 898 people were tested and 43 positive cases recorded, an increase of 32 cases,” he added. - Bernama