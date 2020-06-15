RMCO: Malaysians can now enter Sabah without undergoing Covid-19 test

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided to allow Malaysians wishing to enter the state to do so without having to undergo Covid-19 swab tests during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said in a statement today that Malaysians in the Peninsular, Sarawak and Labuan only had to fill up the Health Declaration Form and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Sabah Health Department (JKNS).

“The permission is also subject to existing regulations of the Immigration Department and other authorities. At the same time, JKNS will continue to monitor and assess health risks of those who enter Sabah,” he said.

Previously, the state government only exempted civil servants, private sector workers, residents of the Federal Territory of Labuan and Sabahans from undergoing Covid-19 swab tests upon entering the state. - Bernama