RMCO: Workers from China can enter Sabah by complying with SOP

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government today has decided to allow foreign workers from China to enter Sabah by complying with all regulations set out under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said, however, they were required to conduct a Covid-19 swab test in their respective places three days before entering Sabah and were confirmed free of the outbreak.

‘’This permission is also subject to compliance with the standard operation procedures of the Sabah State Department of Health (JKNS), the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) regulations and the relevant enforcement authorities,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He also said that the Sabah government had also decided to allow holders of passports issued by JIM in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan to enter Sabah for holiday purposes without having to undergo Covid-19 swab test and quarantine.

“However, they have to fill out the Health Declaration Form and comply with the SOP issued by JKNS,“ he said. - Bernama