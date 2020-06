MOSCOW: Russia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl Latypov and Secretary-General of Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry Datuk Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir have discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of high technology and the possibility of jointly developing a vaccine against Covid-19, the Russian Embassy in Malaysia said on Friday.

“During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of high technology and innovations, as well as possibilities of cooperation in fighting the coronavirus, including the development of a vaccine and drugs for treating diseases caused by it,“ Sputnik news agency reported the embassy as saying via its Facebook page.

The embassy added that the Russian Trade Representative in Malaysia, Nikita Ponomarenko, took part in the meeting and presented promising areas of innovative interaction between the two countries. — Bernama