SINGAPORE: Singapore will start its Phase 1 clinical trials to evaluate TY027, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) that specifically targets SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19.

TY027 is developed by Tychan, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, in partnership with the whole-of-government engagement amongst Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health, the Economic Development Board and other government agencies.

With approval from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Tychan has completed recruiting and will start dosing healthy volunteers next week.

TY027 is being explored for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 to slow the progression of the disease and accelerate recovery, as well as for its potential to provide temporary protection against infection with SARS-CoV-2.

The Phase 1 trial, to be conducted by SingHealth Investigational Medicine Unit, will take about six weeks to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of TY027.

“Rapidly developing a cure for Covid-19 is exactly the raison d’etre of Tychan. Whilst still a few months away from knowing if we are successful, we are hopeful because of our success in the development of mAbs against Zika and Yellow Fever.

“We will continue with the fast pace of development as we are conscious that a day saved is a day less of misery,” said Tychan board chairman, Teo Ming Kian in a statement made available to Bernama, here.

Tychan developed TY027 through extensive and rapid research, including the use of advanced proprietary computational platform technology, and leveraged prior experience in the successful development of therapeutics for Zika and Yellow Fever.

TY027, made on Feb 25, 2020 was identified as the most promising amongst several mAbs that demonstrated 100 per cent neutralisation against live SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the lab.

“It has also successfully completed safety studies in animals and other regulatory requirements including a 3-week drug stability test,“ Tychan said adding that these were all completed in less than four months before the first-in-human infusion.

Tychan noted that the four-month timeline is a marked improvement from its previous mAb efforts with Yellow Fever, which took seven months from design to first-in-human infusion, and Zika, which took nine months.

“Such development typically takes 12 to 18 months,“ it said.

Upon reaching the key milestones of the Phase 1 trial, Tychan will seek approval from HSA for TY027 to be administered to a larger population of volunteer patients in subsequent trials to establish the efficacy of the mAb.

Presently, there is no proven antibody-based treatment for Covid-19 and there is also no licensed vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. — Bernama