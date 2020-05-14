Sabah records two new Covid-19 cases involving UMS students

KOTA KINABALU: Two more new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sabah involving Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said both positive cases were recorded yesterday bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Sabah to 330.

“The two cases were detected from Covid-19 tests conducted on students based on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Sabah Students Movement Management handled by UMS,” she said in a statement today.

She said that both students had been admitted to hospital for treatment.

“Control and prevention activities at UMS are still ongoing and the cause of the infection is under investigation,“ she said.

Dr Christina said three students from the university had been tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

“These students are among the thousands of varsity students who are allowed to return to their hometown through the initiative that involves mass movement of students from the red zone to green and yellow zones.

Meanwhile, Dr Christina said starting yesterday, all travellers entering the state including students from the peninsula were required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the gazetted place.

“This is due to the surge of new cases in Sabah involving Sabahans who had just returned from abroad and their non-compliance with the home quarantine orders,” she explained.

On May 11, Sabah registered a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases with 10 new cases, two of whom were university students returning from Peninsular Malaysia. - Bernama