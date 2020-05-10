Sabah’s borders well guarded during MCO: Senior army officer

LABUAN: Sabah’s borders are well guarded and no intrusions by immigrants have been reported since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, according to a senior Malaysian army officer.

General Officer Commanding of the 5th Division Infantry, Major General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, said the tight border security control was concentrated in the east coast, southern part and north Kalimantan borders of Sabah.

“We have deployed several battalions to tighten border control especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of new clusters from illegal immigrants.

“We ensure the vast Sabah border is not intruded by illegal immigrants, whether through entry by river, land or illegal routes,” he added.

After the ‘Op Penawar’ was launched, there had been no attempts by illegal immigrants to enter Sabah, he told reporters after visiting a roadblock here before breaking fast with military personnel on Friday evening.

He said the number of soldiers assisting police in mounting roadblocks across Sabah and Labuan had dropped by 30% from 740 daily since the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (EMCO). He also said the welfare of armed forces personnel had been well taken care of at all times. - Bernama