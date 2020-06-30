Sandakan public market closes for a week

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan public market has to be closed for a week from 5pm today to allow sanitisation and disinfection activities following the surfacing of a positive Covid-19 case there.

Sandakan Vicinity Health Officer Sundusin Nganro, speaking to reporters when enforcing the temporary shutdown, however, said the market would be reopened earlier if the cleaning work could be done in less than a week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, at his tri-weekly media conference on the Covid-19 situation in the country in Putrajaya yesterday, said the new case in Sandakan, which has been a Covid-19 green zone for two months ((no positive cases), involved a local man. - Bernama