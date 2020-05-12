Sarawak frontliners get another PPE supply from China

KUCHING: Another shipment of personal protection equipment (PPE) arrived here early this morning to boost Sarawak’s preparation against any new wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the 56 metric tonnes of PPE arrived at the airport here at about 3am today via a chartered flight from Shanghai, China.

“With all these PPE, we can be prepared for any surge or the (possible) second wave (of Covid-19 outbreak). We don’t want to be caught (in difficulty to get PPE supply) like in the first one (outbreak) because of the increase in cases and worldwide demand,” he told reporters after inspecting the consignment at the airport here.

State Health director, Dr Chin Zin Hing, who accompanied him during the inspection, said the PPE included 192,000 pairs of disposable fluid resistant apron, shoe covers (184,000 pieces), nursing caps (184,000 pieces) and medical hood covers (184,000 pieces).

“This procurement very much improves the availability of PPE in KKM (Health Ministry) health facilities in Sarawak to support our medical frontliners in combating Covid-19. It also served as a preparedness plan to ensure sufficient PPE for any possible surge after the MCO (Movement Control Order),” he added. — Bernama