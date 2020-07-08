Sarawak now a Covid-19 green zone

KUCHING: The whole of Sarawak is now a green zone as the number of Covid-19 positive cases is less than 10.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said the state’s status changed to green when Kuching, the only district in the state that was a yellow zone became a green zone after 14 days of not recording any positive cases.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, said the Sarawak Ministry of Housing and Local Government, had enhanced the operation guidelines for the retail sector involving dobi (laundry) shops, garment and fashion accessory outlets, and cinemas with immediate effect.

“Meanwhile, teachers entering Sarawak after the school break will not be quarantined and all visitors traversing Brunei by land to cross the Sarawak border need not obtain approval from JPBN and the police.

“However, air travellers staying overnight or on transit in Brunei still need to get JPBN’s approval to enter Sarawak,” he said at the committee’s daily media conference in Petra Jaya, here today.

Uggah said JPBN still made it compulsory for individuals returning from abroad to undergo the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival and to be quarantined until the test result proved to be negative before they would be allowed to be quarantined at home and the second sample to be taken on the 10th day. - Bernama