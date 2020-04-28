Sarawak posts impressive results to contain Covid-19: Chinese doctors

KUCHING: A group of eight medical experts from China currently in Sarawak are impressed with the results achieved by the state so far in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Republic of China’s Consul-General in Kuching, Cheng Guangzhong, today said the experts led by Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Dr Li Jun, expressed their satisfaction after visiting the Sarawak General Hospital and several other health facilities here.

“The (Chinese experts say the) strategies here are different but the results have been very good. Your (Sarawak’s) healthcare workers and other frontliners too have worked very hard,” he said in a statement issued after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak’s Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

Apart from Dr Li, who is also the Guangdong Provincial Hospital’s chief physician and Western emergency medicine postgraduate supervisor, the other Chinese experts include Dr Wen Miaoyun, Dr Zhang Youping, Dr Liu Tao, Dr Sun Jiufeng, Dr Yang Shifang, Dr Luo Xiaodan and Dr Liu Xiangxin.

“They came to observe and to see how China can help to improve the management in helping Covid-19 patients to recover. So we come to assist in this very critical situation. It is very important that China and Malaysia can cooperate fully and help each other,” he added.

Uggah, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during the meeting, said Sarawak was closely observing, studying and learning from China as well as other countries that had been successful in their fights against Covid-19.

He said China had been very successful due to the various strategies it had taken and it was a privilege to have Dr Li and their team of experts coming to the state.

“We are very grateful to China and the federal government for sending them here. In Malaysia, we have dedicated teams spearheading the fight,” he said.

Uggah also expressed hope that the team could provide Sarawak with a critical analysis of the strategies and approaches that had been taken in the state to contain the spread of the Covid-19, while sharing their experiences with the state task forces.

“We are indeed traveling along a road that none of us have traveled before so there is absolutely no experience or guideline to go by,” he added.

The Chinese delegates also presented 10,000 N95 face masks, 10,000 surgical face masks, 10,000 nursing face masks, and 2,500 protective goggles to the state during the courtesy call. - Bernama