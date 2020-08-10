Sarawak to allow inter-zone movement beginning Aug 15

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow inter-zone movements without the need to apply for a permit from the police, beginning Aug 15.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said the decision was made after taking into account the current situation of Covid-19 in Sarawak as well as the views of the Health Ministry and the tourism industry.

“No new positive cases were recorded today and the number of the cumulative cases stays at 681,” he said in a press conference after chairing the SDMC meeting here.

Uggah said, however, there was no guarantee that the Kuching and Samarahan divisions under Zone One, which are now a yellow zone, would turn into a green zone anytime soon.

“Let’s wait and see until Aug 15,” he said.

The Sarawak deputy chief minister also advised the public to remain vigilant so as to break the Covid-19 chain of infection in Kuching and Samarahan.

“Make sure to adhere to the suggestions and advice on health at all times. Compliance with the standard operating procedure should be made the new norm in our everyday lives,” he said. - Bernama