Sarawak will not implement CMCO on May 4

KUCHING: Sarawak has decided not to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) that will allow the reopening of certain economic activities and sectors this May 4 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said decisions made under the last three phases of the MCO would be maintained until the state government’s study on the implications of reopening economic activities had been completed.

“Taking into account Sarawak’s local situation in terms of Covid-19 cases, logistics capability, the capacity of the Health Department and geographical circumstances, the SDMC has found that many of the standard of compliance of the reopening of the economic activities will not be conducive in the state,” he said.

In a statement issued today, Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, said the SDMC must ensure that the reopening of the economic activities and sectors suits the state’s situation, and the reopening of economic activities would be announced in stages, after “every minute details of the standard operating procedures and guidelines are studied”.

“In addition, for those who have received the Miti (Ministry of International Trade Industry) approvals during MCO 4, they are required to get the State Government’s approval through the SDMC for their applications to be reviewed before they are allowed to operate,” he added. - Bernama