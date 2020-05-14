Saudi Arabia donates more than 7 million units of medical equipment to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Saudi Arabian government has agreed to donate 7,542,170 units of medical equipment to Malaysia for use in the fight against Covid-19, according to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix).

Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan told Hishammuddin of the contribution when he called on the latter at Wisma Putra, here today.

The medical aid, given with the consent of King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud, was being channelled through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Hishammuddin said in a statement.

The equipment includes five million units of surgical masks, N95 face masks (one million), jumpsuit overalls (741,840), face shields (300,000), head cover (200,000), personal protective clothing (200,000) and boot cover (100,000).

Saudi Arabia is also giving 150 portable ventilators, 100 non-invasive ventilators and 80 intensive care unit ventilators.

Hishammuddin said the one million units of N95 face masks had arrived in Malaysia and had been handed over to the Health Ministry while the other equipment would be coming in stages.

“The consent of King Salman and the willingness of the Saudi Arabian government to help Malaysia in this matter is proof of the close bilateral ties between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Hishammuddin expressed his thanks to Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysian government and people of Malaysia. - Bernama