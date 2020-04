KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kuala Lumpur contributed 1000 food packs to cops who are on duty to control public movement amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contribution was received by Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim at the headquarters of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at Bukit Aman, yesterday.

Saudi ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan said the contribution was made to convey appreciation towards the members of the police force who are doing their duty to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The ambassador also praised the Malaysian government’s initiatives that are being implemented to control Covid-19.

“I hope all the effort will translate into success,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today. - Bernama