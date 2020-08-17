Schools in Sarawak’s three districts finally reopen today

KUCHING: All 213 primary and secondary schools in Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Padawan districts have finally reopened today after being deferred twice due to spikes in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

Sarawak state education director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus said the attendance rate at all the schools were encouraging, although there were some absentees.

“Based on the feedback I received, there is no issue on this (attendance) as parents are very cooperative. Although there are some absentees ... but that is normal to have one or two absentees in each class,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Abang Mat Ali said he could not immediately provide the average attendance rate as his officers were still compiling the data from all the schools involved.

The students in the districts who returned back to school today after a nearly five-month hiatus were those in transition classes, Form One to Form Four and Lower Six for secondary schools, as well as Year One to Year Six for primary schools.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had initially announced on July 14 that the schooling sessions for these classes would reopen on Aug 3, however, it was postponed to today following a sudden rise in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, a mother, Agatha Charlotte, 40, said she had no problem in allowing her two children to return to school at SMK St Thomas here, adding that they were eager to be back in school.

“My children have high awareness regarding health and personal hygiene, so I am not worried about that. They should be okay.

“I hope that schools will properly implement the SOP, and I prefer them (my children) to be back at school where they can go through the proper lessons and get to interact with friends and teachers. It has been too long a break, and I can’t cope to see them play games all the time (at home),“ she said.

Agatha added that she had reminded her children to always use the hand sanitiser and wash their hands regularly, while she also packed food for them from home.

Alvine Ngu Fung Ling, 42, the mother of a Form Two student said she was also happy her daughter could return to school and continue proper classroom learning. - Bernama