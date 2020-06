PETALING JAYA: After months of closure, schools will finally be reopened on June 24, although this will be limited to Form 5 and Form 6 students who are sitting for public examinations.

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said this involved students who are taking the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), and any equivalent international examinations.

“I really hope parents will ensure that only students who are healthy are sent to school. And for the students, please abide by all the guidelines provided by the school,” he said in a special announcement today.

For students who are not sitting for the aforementioned examinations, Mohd Radzi said an announcement would be made once a decision is finalised.

The minister said the decision to resume classes was made after getting the advice of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (NSC), and following a feasibility study conducted in 12 public and eight private schools in May.

A set of guidelines was issued to all schools nationwide on June 4 to enable them to make preparations in anticipation of the reopening.

“I know some parents are concerned about their children’s safety. Don’t worry, we are confident that with your cooperation and that of school staff and the students, your children can attend school in a safe environment,” he said.

“However, I really hope parents will ensure that only children who are healthy are sent to school. If they are not, and they show symptoms, please don’t send them, but instead bring them to the clinic.”

Mohd Radzi said all students, school staff and visitors are required to have their temperature checked upon arrival, with those recording temperature readings above 37.5C not allowed to enter.

Tables will also be arranged a metre apart in classrooms, with a maximum capacity of 20 students per room. However, exceptions will be given for bigger spaces like halls.

Recess time will be staggered, food and drinks will be pre-packed, and students have to consume their meals in their respective classes under the supervision of a teacher.

Mohd Radzi said the start and end of school periods would also be staggered to avoid congestion when students arrive in school.

However, students are not obliged to wear a face mask, according to Mohd Radzi, who added that only those showing mild symptoms during classes would be given one by their teachers.

“Activities outside classrooms, such as face-to-face sports and co-curriculum will not be allowed until a future date that will be announced. The same applies for school assemblies,” he said.

On whether there will be any changes in the school calendar, Mohd Radzi said this was being studied and that any changes would be announced in the near future.

He said schools are also required to sanitise and disinfect areas that are often touched by students, adding that ministry officials would be making random visits to schools to see their compliance of the guidelines.

“These guidelines will be enhanced from time to time based on the advice of the Health Ministry, according to suitability and need,” he added.