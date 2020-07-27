Selangor to update SOP after hike in Covid-19

SHAH ALAM: Selangor will update the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, following the hike in cases in the state.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the state government would meet the state Covid-19 prevention task force in the near future to update the latest and long term plans on the matter.

‘’I will meet the task force and the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) to view our latest, and future plans.

‘’This is our long term goal until the end game, namely, until the Covid-19 vaccine is found, so we must be prepared,’’ he told reporters after launching the 2035 Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Local Plan Draft Public Publicity and Participation Programme at the Setia Alam Convention Centre here, today.

To date, Amirudin said the state government stressed on control methods and monitorings to ensure the people continue to comply with the stipulated SOP.

‘’Indeed, enforcement officers from the local authorities (PBT) will monitor all premises to ensure they comply with the SOP including implementing social distancing.

‘’But the compliance of the public is crucial as the number of enforcement personnel is limited compared to the number of premises,’’ he said.

In the meantime, Amirudin said the state government was also always prepared if the federal government reintroduced the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the move to bring back the MCO was not to frighten the people, but, it was the best way to curb the hike in Covid-19 cases.

Prior to this, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the government might reintroduce the MCO if positive Covid-19 cases reached three digit numbers.

This was after Malaysia recorded an increase in the pandemic for four consecutive days. - Bernama