Semporna lock-up detainee tests positive for Covid-19

SEMPORNA: A lock-up detainee at the Semporna district police headquarters tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The 29-year-old Philippine woman, who was arrested for an offence under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, in the waters of Semporna on Aug 16, received her test results yesterday, five days after she underwent screening at the Semporna Health Clinic.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali, when contacted confirmed the case.

He said the Semporna police and the Health Ministry were taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

It is understood that the ministry had carried out a disinfection process at the police headquarters especially the lock-up where the woman was detained.

About 100 individuals including lock-up detainees, police officers and personnel believed to be close-contacts of the woman would have to undergo the Covid-19 screening test.

On Aug 16, the 14th Battalion (Company B) of the General Operations Force arrested 10 individuals suspected of being involved in the smuggling of migrants entering Semporna waters from the Philippines using a boat. A day later, all the detainees were taken to the Semporna Health Clinic for Covid-19 screening. - Bernama