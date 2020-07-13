Seven new Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Seven new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections detected in the nation to 8,725.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 122.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, said six of the cases today were imported, while the remaining case was due to local transmission.

“Out of the six cases imported from overseas, two were Malaysians, while the other four comprised of immigrants who are either permanent residents or those who were allowed into Malaysia due to work purposes.

“The local transmission case consisted of a Malaysian in the PUI Novgorod cluster,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said nine cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,186, amounting to 95.3% of the total cases.

“This leaves a total of only 83 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Four of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with three needing ventilator assistance,” he added.