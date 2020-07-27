Seven new Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that seven new Covid-19 cases were reported today, bringing the total cumulative number of patients to 8,904 with 179 active cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press conference that of the seven, four were imported cases from Pakistan, Russia, Australia and Indonesia.

The remaining cases were locally transmitted cases involving Malaysians in Sabah.

The three cases were detected during a pre-surgery screening in Sabah hospitals - two at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, and one at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Likas.

“There have not been transmissions between foreigners,“ he said.

“All three local transmissions were Malaysians.”

One patient has recovered bringing the total number of patients discharged thus far to 8,601. The recovery rate is now at 96.6% of the total positive cases.

Noor Hisham said no new deaths were reported, with the number of fatalities standing at 124, he said.

Also, he added, currently there are no new patients being treated at any intensive care unit.