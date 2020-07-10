Singapore records 191 new Covid-19 cases, 16 in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 191 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the infection tally to 45,613 cases.

According to the brief noon data released by its Ministry of Health (MOH) today, there were 16 cases in the community involving seven locals or permanent residents and nine work pass holders.

From its preliminary investigations, of these 16 cases, eight were close contacts of earlier cases and have already been placed under quarantine.

“Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases,“ it said.

In addition, MOH said there was one imported case who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

The ministry noted that the vast majority of today’s cases were still work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 608 of its cases as imported, 2,011 as community cases and 42,803 as dorm residents.

As at noon yesterday, 41,645 or about 92% of the patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 197 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with one in the intensive care unit.

The statement added that 3,554 patients who had symptoms or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

So far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

No new cluster was identified yesterday. - Bernama