Singapore records 573 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 18,778

SINGAPORE: Singapore today confirmed an additional 573 positive cases of Covid-19, of which only five are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement attributed the “vast majority” of the cases to foreign workers staying at dormitories. With the new cases, the republic’s tally now stands at 18,778.

The ministry is still working on the details of the cases and will provide an update later in the day.

In a detailed data released late Sunday, the MOH said as there have been no more cases linked to Maxwell MRT station at Neil Road for the past two incubation periods, the clusters have now been closed.

The republic has also identified six new clusters on Sunday, with the largest cluster S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has so far recorded 2,505 confirmed cases.

At Sunday’s tally of 18,205, Singapore classified 1,224 as community cases, 579 as imported cases, and 569 cases involving work permit holders not residing in dorms.

Foreign workers at dorms, meanwhile, dominated the tally at about 87 per cent or 15,833 cases. - Bernama