Singapore records 752 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 26,098

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which on Wednesday reported 958 recovery cases from Covid-19 infection, today confirmed another 752 new positive cases, taking the infection tally for the republic to 26,098.

The preliminary data as at noon today showed that only two cases involved Singaporeans or permanent residents while the rest were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

In a statement here, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was still working through the details of the cases and would provide an update later in the day.

Singapore has so far classified 1,324 as community cases, 580 as imported cases, 434 cases involving foreign workers staying outside dorms and 23,008 cases of foreign workers residing in dorms.

At present, 4,809 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

It was reported that by the end of this month, Singapore will have 20,000 migrant workers who are ready to be discharged and many more recovering in June.

The republic has been testing more than 3,000 migrant workers in the dormitories daily, and to date, more than 32,000 or about 10% of the total foreign workers have been tested.

Currently, the MOH said 1,037 confirmed cases are still in hospitals with 19 in the intensive care unit while 21 have died.

The ministry said 19,479 who had mild symptoms, or were clinically well but still tested positive for Cpvod-19, were isolated and cared for at community facilities.

On Wednesday, the MOH identified six new clusters while the republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has a total of 2,562 confirmed cases.

Singapore, so far, has more than 90 clusters. - Bernama