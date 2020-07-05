Singapore reports 136 new Covid-19 cases, 18 in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore today reported 136 new cases of Covid-19 infection over the past 24 hours, taking the republic’s tally to 44,800 cases.

According to brief noon data released by its Ministry of Health (MOH), there were 18 cases in the community, of whom six were locals or permanent residents and 12 were work pass holders.

“From our preliminary investigations, of these cases, five were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases,“ it said.

The ministry noted that the vast majority of today’s cases were still migrant workers residing in dormitories.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 591 of its cases as imported, 1,920 as community cases and 42,153 dorm residents.

As at noon yesterday, 40,117 or about 90% of the patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 204 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with two in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 4,317 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

No new clusters were identified yesterday. - Bernama