Singapore reports 158 new Covid-19 cases, 9 in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore which is in the third week of Phase Two of reopening its economic activities confirmed 158 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 45,298 cases.

According to the brief noon data released by its Ministry of Health (MOH) today, there were nine cases in the community involving four locals or permanent residents and five work pass holders.

In addition, MOH said there were three imported cases with all of them placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

To date, Singapore has issued 92,800 SHNs with 9,700 still active.

The ministry noted that the vast majority of today’s cases were still work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 604 of its cases as imported, 1,982 as community cases and 42,554 dorm residents.

As at noon yesterday, 41,002 or about 90% of the patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 219 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with one in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 3,893 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

So far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19 with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

No new cluster was identified yesterday. - Bernama