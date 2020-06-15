Singapore reports 214 new Covid-19 cases, tally stands at 40,818

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 214 cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 40,818 cases.

There were only three cases in the community, while the vast majority still being foreign workers residing at dormitories, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement here.

In full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,796 as community cases, 581 as imported cases and 38,227 as foreign workers at dorms.

As at noon Sunday, 29,589 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 238 confirmed cases who were still in hospital yesterday with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry said 10,751 who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 have died from complications due to Covid-19.

No new cluster was identified Sunday.

Singapore’s largest cluster S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has a total of 2,748 confirmed cases while the republic’s largest dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge has 2,039 cases. - Bernama