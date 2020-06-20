Singapore reports 218 new Covid-19 cases, two in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 218 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, with only two cases in the community, involving work pass holders.

With the latest figure, the infection tally now stands at 41,833 cases.

According to brief data released noon here today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there were no Singaporean or permanent resident cases.

The vast majority of cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the ministry.

In full data released late Friday, Singapore classified 1,811 as community cases, 581 as imported cases and 39,223 as foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 33,459 or about 83% of the total number of patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 212 confirmed cases still in hospital on Friday, with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

It added that 7,918 who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

So far, 26 have died from complications due to Covid-19.

There were two new clusters identified Friday, involving dormitories, at 10 Kaki Bukit Road; and 6 Kian Teck Crescent. - Bernama