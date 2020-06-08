Singapore reports 386 new Covid-19 cases, tally exceeds 38,000-level

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 386 new cases of Covid-19 as at noon today with the majority of those infected still being foreign workers at dormitories, thus, raising the tally to 38,296.

Of the new cases, only two cases are from the community, with one involving a Singaporean and the other, a work pass holder, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement here.

In a full data released late Sunday, Singapore classified 1,743 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 35,587 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

In total, 24,886 cases of Covid-19 infection or about 66% of yesterday’s tally of 37,910, have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

As of Sunday, there are 295 confirmed cases that are still in hospital, with three patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 12,704 cases who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19, are isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 25 have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection in the republic.

Only one new cluster was identified Sunday, involving a dormitory at 6, Tuas South Street 2.

As there have been no more cases linked to Northpoint City at 930, Yishun Avenue 2; and a dormitory at 133, Tuas View Square for the past two incubation periods of 28 days, the clusters have now been closed. - Bernama