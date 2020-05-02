Singapore reports 447 more Covid-19 cases, tally at 17,548

SINGAPORE: Singapore today confirmed an additional 447 positive cases of Covid-19, of which only four are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement, attributed the “vast majority” of the cases to foreign workers staying at dormitories.

With the new cases, the media reported that the republic’s tally now stands at 17,548.

The ministry said it is still working on the details of the cases and will provide an update later in the day.

In a detailed data released late Friday, the MOH said as there have been no more cases linked to SingPost Centre of Eunos Road for the past two incubation periods, the cluster has now been closed.

The republic has also identified seven new clusters, with one at Tuas South Incineration Plant which now has a total of eight confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, its largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol so far has recorded 2,467 confirmed cases.

At Friday’s tally of 17,101, Singapore classified 1,211 as community cases, 571 as imported cases, and 543 cases involving work permit holders not residing in dorms.

Foreign workers at dorms, meanwhile, dominated the tally at about 86% or 14,776 cases. - Bernama