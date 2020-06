SINGAPORE: Singapore preliminarily confirmed an additional 463 cases of Covid-19 infections, bringing the tally for the republic to 39,850.

The noon data showed that there are 18 cases in the community, with eight involving Singaporeans or permanent residents while 10 are work pass holders.

Of these, five were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement here.

“From our preliminary investigations, another five cases were picked up from our active surveillance and screening of workers in essential services and persons working at dormitories,” it said, adding that epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other eight cases.

The ministry noted that the vast majority of today’s cases are still being the foreign workers residing at dormitories.

In full data released late Thursday, Singapore classified 1,764 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 37,043 as foreign workers at dorms.

In total, 27,286 cases of Covid-19 or about 70% of yesterday’s tally of 39,387 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

As of Thursday, there were 227 confirmed cases still hospitalised with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 11,849 cases with mild symptoms, or clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 25 have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection in the republic.

Six new clusters identified yesterday involving dormitories at 15 Kaki Bukit Crescent; 9 Kian Teck Drive; 1A Pioneer Sector Walk; Potong Pasir Avenue 1; 214 Tagore Lane; and 200A Tuas South Boulevard. - Bernama