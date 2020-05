SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 533 Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the number of people infected to 32,876 with about 50% of the patients having fully recovered as of Tuesday.

The data on new cases showed that only three were a Singaporean or permanent resident while the rest were migrant workers at dormitories, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement here.

The ministry said it is still working through the details of the cases and further updates would be shared later today.

In the full data released late Tuesday, Singapore classified 1,670 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 30,093 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

As of yesterday, 585 confirmed cases were still in hospitals with eight in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 23 have died.

The ministry said 15,291 patients who have mild symptoms, or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

No new cluster was identified yesterday while the republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, has a total of 2,683 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s largest dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road, has a total of 1,956 confirmed cases. - Bernama