Singapore’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 40,000 with 347 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 347 cases of Covid-19 infection over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally for the republic to 40,197.

The noon data showed that there are only five cases in the community, with two involving Singaporeans or permanent residents while three are work pass holders.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement here, noted that the vast majority of today’s cases are still foreign workers residing at dormitories.

In full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,782 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 37,488 as foreign workers at dorms.

In total, 28,040 cases of Covid-19 or about 70% of yesterday’s tally of 39,850 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

As of yesterday, there were 239 confirmed cases still hospitalised with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 11,546 cases with mild symptoms, or clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

Singapore, which announced its first two deaths on March 21, has to date reported 25 fatalities due to Covid-19 infection.

As there have been no more cases linked to the dormitory at 50A Tuas Link 4 for the past two incubation periods of 28 days, the cluster has now been closed, said the ministry.

Three new clusters were identified yesterday, involving two dormitories at 55 Genting Lane and 21 Tuas View Loop as well as at the Stirling Residences construction site.

Up to June 12, Singapore’s largest cluster S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has a total of 2,737 confirmed cases while the republic’s largest dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge has 2,036 cases. - Bernama