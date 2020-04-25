Six areas around Selayang Baru, Gombak put under EMCO

PETALING JAYA: Six areas around Selayang Baru, Gombak has been put under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting from today (April 25) to May 3 under the advise of the Health Ministry.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is to contain and detect the Covid-19 cases after the probability and contact at the daytime market and wholesale market located here.

“During this period, no one is allowed to move out of their houses, all businesses are to shut down and the agencies involved are to always guard the area while screening is being conducted,“ he said at the daily press conference here today.

The EMCO will be enforced in six parcels, namely:

Zone A: Jalan Indah 3 and Jalan Indah 5A, Selayang Indah, Gombak, Selangor

Zone B: Jalan Indah 21, Lembah Indah, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone C: Jalan Besar Selayang Baru, Jalan 1 and Jalan Indah 21, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone D: Jalan 3, 5, 7 and 9, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone E: Jalan 2, 4, 6 and 8, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone F: Blok A, B and C, Selayang Makmur, Selangor.

Residents who needed help or have any questions can contact the Gombak district disaster hotline at 03-6120 1092, 03-6126 1500 or contact the Gombak district police headquarters control center at 03-6126 2247, 03-6126 2240