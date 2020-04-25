Socso’s rehabilitation centre donates self-made PPEs to Malacca Hospital

PETALING JAYA: The Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Tun Razak Rehabilitation Centre (TRRC) donated personal protective equipment (PPE) made by its own staff to frontliners battling Covid-19 at the Malacca Hospital.

A total 220 sets of isolation gowns, 230 head covers and 60 pairs of boot covers were handed over by TRRC’s project team to representatives from the Malacca Hospital.

TRRC chief executive officer Dr. Hafez Hussain said the organisation decided to work with Malacca Hospital to produce the PPE, which are critical items for frontline health workers.

“The project started on April 13 at the Vocational Sewing Workshop at the Socso Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre,” Hafez said in a statement, adding that the quantity and type of PPEs produced was based on feedback from the hospital.

The initiative was led by the centre’s Disability Management and Vocational Department and involved the centre’s staff and a few other volunteers.

“Socso not only caters to those who had lost their jobs due to accidents, but also prioritises the safety of our frontline health workers and we are concerned over the lack of PPEs in hospitals,” he said

Hafez hopes the contribution will help reduce the risk faced by hospital staff who are managing Covid-19 cases.

He added that Socso also conducts Covid-19 screenings under the Prihatin Screening Programme for employees in all sectors approved by the government during the movement control order.

TRRC is owned and managed by Socso and is open to all eligible Socso contributors at no charge.

It provides holistic and integrated rehabilitation which combines physical and vocational rehabilitation to optimise patients’ recovery and ultimately help them return to the workforce.

The world-class centre offers services like physiotherapy, workplace therapy, hydrotherapy, speech therapy and vocational rehabilitation