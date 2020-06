KUCHING: Complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and social distancing must continue and should not be compromised despite entering enforcement phase of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

According to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), this is important if the people want to break the chain of infection outbreak especially among the people of Sarawak.

“This is based on an analysis of Covid-19 cases identified by the Sarawak State Department of Health.

“Failure to comply with the SOP by Sarawakians could lead to a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak,“ JPBN said in a statement yesterday.

Individuals travelling interstate should also take strict preventive measures when going and returning from home.

The positive cases in Sarawak remain at 556 cases while the total number of cases recovered and discharged stands at 526 or 94.6%. — Bernama