KUALA LUMPUR: The standard operating procedure (SOP) on the number of passengers allowed to travel in a private vehicle during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) remains at four people, or based on the capacity of the vehicle concerned, and all of them must be from the same house and family.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the SOP for private vehicles is still the same and if there is any change, it will be announced .

The government has allowed a maximum of four people to travel in a private vehicle, but they should all be from the same house and family, during implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

On claims by some child care centres increasing their fees to cover sanitation cost, he said the operators or owners of the child care centres should explain the matter to parents to avoid confusion.

“We understand that they need to do a lot of things, like sanitising the premises. So, they have to discuss and explain to the parents for the increase,” he added.

On the operation of food delivery services during RMCO, he said, they are allowed to operate until midnight.

When the Movement Control Order was enforced on March 18, food delivery service was only available from 8am to 8pm, and extended until 10pm under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). — Bernama