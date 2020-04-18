Surge in Covid-19 cases among migrants forces Singapore to take drastic steps

PETALING JAYA: Singapore, which was seen as a success model in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, has now been hit by a setback after virus cases rose at dormitories for foreign workers.

These patients now make up about nine in 10 of new cases reported in the past week.

According to The Washington Post, a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases among the country’s migrant worker population has now forced the government to take drastic measures.

“Singapore saw its highest number of new cases thus far: 728, the vast majority of which were among migrant workers. Nine dormitories, housing more than 50,000 men, mostly from Bangladesh, India and China, have been declared ‘isolation areas’,“ the report was quoted as saying.

The government has put all dormitories effectively on lockdown, meaning that about 300,000 workers now have restrictions on their movements within their complexes.

This has prompted Ho Ching, wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to admit on Facebook that the government may have misread the pandemic’s spread among patients who did not display symptoms.

“We all underestimated the asymptomatic transmission - not just SG, but the world over,“ she was quoted as saying in a Facebook post and reported by Bloomberg.

She also reportedly said she’s frustrated by “I told you so” comments, adding that “hindsight is always beautiful and perfect”.

This was due to a decision made by the Singaporean government to bring Singaporeans home as the number of infected surged globally.

Migrant workers confirmed to have Covid-19 have already been relocated, but the government is still facing an urgent need to reduce population density within dormitories.

Healthy workers performing “essential services” are being relocated to empty public housing flats, so they can continue cleaning and managing the facilities that Singaporeans need.

It was also reported that migrant labour rights groups have been warning for years that these cramped, crowded conditions were a recipe for disaster.