KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far recorded over 5,000 cases and 98 fatalities in Malaysia, is at the top of the list of priorities which the government needs to deal with compared to other issues, including politics.

According to academicians, any good leader would surely focus on taking care of the welfare and health of the country’s people and its economy in these trying times.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could have gained popularity if he had politicised the current issue.

“The focus is now on Covid-19 and the Prime Minister is focusing on how to manage the country and help the people. He even explained that it was due to the trust and responsibility placed upon him.

“This is the style of leadership that is appreciated, where the leader gives priority to issues that affect the people, especially concerning their health and economy,” he told Bernama today.

Sivamurugan said the people wanted a government which paid full attention to efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 in order for them to lead normal lives.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin told a special interview that was broadcast by local television networks that he had not thought about politics since being appointed as Prime Minister.

He said that he had avoided talking about politics because the “people are sick of it”, especially when it came his party, his coalition and the legitimacy of the government.

Instead, the Prime Minister said he was focusing his efforts on helping the people face the pandemic and drafting a stimulus package to ensure the nation’s economy would continue to be stable.

Prof Madya Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya did not discount the fact that political interest was crucial to shaping the government’s policies.

“The biggest concern now is the fight to fight the pandemic, which has caused the lives of everyone in the country, economically and socially, to be affected. People would rather look at their daily bread and butter issues which need attention and action,” he said, adding that political issues, nevertheless, would still crop up in Malaysian society. — Bernama