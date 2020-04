PETALING JAYA: The Taman Megah market here has been temporarily closed after a greengrocer tested positive for Covid-19.

Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said in her Facebook post today that her office had received a report of an individual who had contracted the virus.

“The patient is the vegetable seller at the market. As of now the Taman Megah morning market in Petaling Jaya has been temporarily closed,” she said.

“Petaling Jaya Town Council (MBPJ) are carrying out the disinfection and sanitation operation at the affected market.”

For safety measures, she had asked the rest of the market vendors to get tested for the virus.

Currently family and close members of the patient are being interviewed. Jamaliah said they may be sent to the hospital too.

She then advised those regular customers of the morning market to get tested at nearby hospitals, especially those who had displayed symptoms like coughing, flu and fever.

Meanwhile, MBPJ corporate communications assistant director Ahmad Iskandar Mohamed Mukhtar has confirmed with theSun that the market was temporarily closed to the public.