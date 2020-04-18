SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Covid-19

Teachers, PPD staff involved in Tawau MQSS urged to go for Covid-19 screening

18 Apr 2020 / 16:00 H.
    Teachers, PPD staff involved in Tawau MQSS urged to go for Covid-19 screening
    Picture used for representational purposes.

TAWAU: All teachers and Tawau district education office (PPD) staff who were involved in the ‘Mahrajan al-Quran Sekolah-Sekolah’ (MQSS), held on March 10-11 here, are to undergo Covid-19 screening tests.

Tawau Health officer, Dr G. Navindran said the directive was issued after one of the teachers who attended the event was tested positive for the virus.

“It is believed 76 individuals were involved in the event,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Tawau PPD officer Zamri Pehakan said those involved in the programme had been informed of the instruction. - Bernama

Did you like this article?

TAGS

email blast