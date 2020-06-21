Thai boy tests positive for Covid-19 after return from South Africa

BANGKOK: A six-year-old boy who recently returned from South Africa is the only new Covid-19 case reported in Thailand in the last 24 hours, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

It said the boy, who returned to the country with his mother on June 15, was undergoing 14-day quarantine at a state facility in Chon Buri.

“The boy tested positive for Covid-19. However, his mother tested negative,” it said in a statement, here today.

Thailand has so far reported 3,148 Covid-19 cases with 58 fatalities. A total of 3,018 patients have recovered and were discharged while 72 remain warded.

Today marks the 27th consecutive day without a local transmission in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Post reported that entertainment outlets including pubs, bars and karaokes are expected to reopen their doors as soon as July 1.

The decision was reached after a meeting between the chairman of Measure Relaxation Sub-Committee of CCSA, Nattapol Nakpanit, and business operators and owners.

Nattapol said the necessary hygiene measures will be imposed to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha is expected to chair the CCSA meeting on Friday to decide.

Last week, musicians and entertainers appealed to the government to reopen entertainment outlets in the kingdom after being closed for about three months. - Bernama