Thailand records six new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand has reported six new Covid-19 cases overnight and zero deaths, bringing the cumulative figures nationwide to 2,966 cases and 54 fatalities.

The number of new daily cases has stayed in the single digits for six consecutive days.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said three of the new cases were detected at the resort island of Phuket while two at a state quarantine facility (Thais returning from Japan and India), while the other in Bangkok who had closed contact with confirmed previous patients.

“To date, 39 of 77 provinces have not reported any cases for 28 days or more.

“As Thailand has reported a low number of Covid-19 cases, some businesses and venues will reopen tomorrow. Therefore, we must continue to observe social distancing and necessary measures to avoid a second wave of Covid-19 infection,” he said at his daily Covid-19 briefing, here today.

Of the nearly 3,000 cases, he said Bangkok has recorded the highest number of cases at 1,524 followed by Phuket (220), Nonthaburi (157), Samut Prakan (118), Yala (114). However, Phuket has the highest rate of infection per population.

Meanwhile, Thailand will lift its alcohol sales ban starting tomorrow but only for takeaways. The ban took effect since April 10 in a bid to discourage social gatherings. It is the latest measure taken as the Covid-19 situation in the kingdom continues to improve.

Starting tomorrow, six types of businesses and venues nationwide will reopen. The businesses and venues including markets, eateries outside shopping malls, wholesale and retail businesses, parks and outdoor sports facilities (not for team sports), barber shops and hair salons (only limited to cut, shampoo and blow), pet grooming and pet hotels.

Meanwhile, National Security Council (NSC) chief General Somsak Rungsita said all businesses and venues that reopen starting tomorrow must practice social distancing and good hygiene measures.

He said all shops nationwide are allowed to sell alcohol but provincial governors may reinstate the ban if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said all national parks in the kingdom will remain closed until further notice. - Bernama