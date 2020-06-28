Thailand records zero Covid-19 cases, no fatalities for two consecutive days

BANGKOK: Thailand has reported zero new Covid-19 cases and fatalities for two consecutive days, the tally remaining at 3,162 cases with 58 fatalities.

Today also marks 34 days without local transmission in the kingdom.

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said a total of 51 patients were still receiving treatment at hospital.

As Thailand is scheduled to reopen all businesses and venues including schools starting July 1, Defence Ministry’s spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said Deputy Defence Minister General Chaichan Changmongkol has instructed the Armed Forces to assist the government contain possible fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in the kingdom.

Kongcheep said military personnel will provide support to schools in ensuring everyone observes social distancing and practise good hygiene.

“Gen Chaichan also urged the Armed Forces to enhance the capacity for quarantine facilities for Thai nationals returning from abroad,” he said as quoted by Bangkok Post.

As the Covid-19 situation in the kingdom continues to improve, all businesses and venues including entertainment outlets – pubs, bars and karaokes are scheduled to resume operations on Wednesday.

Under the final stage of relaxation, all schools, internet cafes and gaming shops will also be reopened with strict health guidelines.

Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha will chair the CCSA meeting tomorrow to finalise the list. - Bernama