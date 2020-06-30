Thailand reports two new cases of Covid-19, all imported

BANGKOK: Thailand reported two new cases of Covid-19, who returned from Qatar, raising the total cases to 3,171.

The country marks 36 days without local transmission, Thai news agency (TNA) reported.

The new cases were Thai returnees from Qatar. They tested positive to coronavirus while being in state quarantine in Chon Buri, said Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Out of all 3,171 confirmed cases, 3,056 coronavirus patients fully recovered and 57 cases are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58.

Thailand ranked 96th in the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide. - Bernama