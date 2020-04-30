Things looking up for Sri Murni folk

PETALING JAYA: Officers from the Federal Territories Ministry today met representatives of the residents of Sri Murni Apartments in Selayang to listen to their woes.

P. Raveendran, who was chosen to represent his block, told theSun that the representative also collected feedback from the representatives.

“Apart from hearing our problems such as the need for us to have more access to wet items such as chicken, vegetables and so on, we were also given a set of forms where we were told to make a door-to-door headcount of our residents.” Raveendran said, adding that during the headcount residents will also be able to voice out their concerns.

Raveendran said this is definitely a move in the right direction and applauded the ministry for paying attention to their grief.

He said things are now getting better for residents as the authorities yesterday had set up a temporary wet market under the apartments for the residents.

“The market was open from 8am to 12pm and residents were allowed to purchase items from there. This is definitely better than how it was before...I thank the government for listening to us,“ he said.