PETALING JAYA: All rules and standard operating procedures (SOP) during the movement control order (MCO) apply to those who are in the “green zones” as well, reiterated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The Senior Minister issued this reminder after some who reside in the zones — categorised as districts with no active Covid-19 cases — chose to violate the MCO.

“Although there are no new or active cases in the green zones, the law still applies as usual. If you disregard the MCO, you will still be arrested and subjected to the same punishment as per those in the other zones.

“So please adhere to all directives and orders issued by the authorities, and cooperate,” he said in his daily press conference that was telecast live today.

Presently, there are 67 active green zones in the country, 68 yellow zones (districts recording between 1 and 40 cases) and 13 red zones (41 cases and above).

Ismail Sabri, who is defence minister, said the police would usually use their discretion before making an arrest, and that those nabbed were usually ones who remain stubborn and continue to defy orders.

“Many have blamed the police for being inconsiderate, but they have always used their discretion to just advise wrongdoers. So whichever zones you are in, please abide by all directives,” he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, a total of 20,011 individuals have been arrested nationwide to date for violating the MCO, with 557 being nabbed on Saturday alone.

On the distribution of face masks, Ismail said as of Saturday, 24.8 million pieces have been distributed, with every household to receive four each.

He said the government has also begun distributing face masks to Sabah and Sarawak since last week, but noted that it might take some time to reach the rural areas.

“In the peninsular, we have distributed almost all of the masks, although there are still some who have yet to receive them due to the various processes in each respective district.

“Insyaallah (God’s willing), we are confident that everything will be completed by next week” he said.